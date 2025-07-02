BHF to take fight about low-cost cover to SCA
The Board of Healthcare Funders has asked the court to compel the Council for Medical Schemes to allow schemes to offer low-cost benefit options
02 July 2025 - 12:19
The Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) will petition the Supreme Court of Appeal directly after the high court in Pretoria dismissed its application to appeal against its ruling on low-cost benefit options (LCBOs).
The BHF is an industry association for medical schemes and administrators, and has turned to the courts to try to compel the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) to allow schemes to offer LCBOs. These are cheap, pared-down medical scheme options that provide less cover than the prescribed minimum benefits required by the Medical Schemes Act...
