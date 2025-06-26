SA falls short on shielding tobacco bill from industry influence
Country lacks code of conduct for MPs, state officials and judiciary’s interactions with tobacco industry
26 June 2025 - 05:00
As parliament considers the government’s proposals for tightening tobacco laws and regulating e-cigarettes, an international conference has highlighted that the legislative process may be vulnerable to industry influence.
The World Conference on Tobacco Control in Dublin has cast the spotlight on the obligations placed on signatories to the World Health Organisation’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC), which SA ratified in 2005. But SA has yet to breathe life into article 5.3, which requires signatories to protect policymaking from industry interference...
