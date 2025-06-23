SA lags global efforts to counter tobacco harm, warns WHO
SA is among the last 60 countries that have yet to ban or regulate e-cigarettes
23 June 2025 - 19:45
SA is lagging global efforts to counter tobacco industry marketing and regulate a generation of new products, says a report from the World Health Organisation (WHO).
A total of 110 countries now insist that tobacco companies label their products with graphic health warnings and 25 countries require plain packaging aimed at reducing the appeal of branded cigarettes, but SA is not yet among them. And SA is among the last 60 countries that have yet to ban or regulate e-cigarettes, according to the “Global Tobacco Epidemic 2025” report, released at the World Conference on Tobacco Control in Dublin...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.