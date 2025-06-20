Health activists pressure Gilead to drop price of anti-HIV jab
Accelerating global access to affordable injectable lenacapavir should be top priority, says HJI director Fatima Hassan
20 June 2025 - 05:00
Health activists have urged pharmaceutical manufacturer Gilead Sciences to lower the price of its twice-yearly injection for HIV prevention.
The activists say the injection will not live up to its potential if it remains unaffordable for the governments and people who need it most...
