Ban on sale of single cigarettes would ruin small businesses, say informal traders
There are an estimated 2-million informal traders, hawkers and spaza shop owners in SA, the majority of whom are women
19 June 2025 - 05:00
The government’s proposed ban on the sale of single cigarettes and prohibition on tabletop displays of tobacco products will decimate small businesses, an informal traders association told parliament this week.
The proposals are contained in the draft Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill currently before parliament’s portfolio committee on health. MPs have completed public hearings in all nine provinces and are now taking oral submissions in parliament...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.