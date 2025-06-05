Health Funders Association takes legal action against NHI Act
Sixth legal challenge seeks to have the legislation set aside
The Health Funders Association (HFA) has asked the high court in Pretoria to declare the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act irrational and unconstitutional, marking the sixth legal challenge seeking to have the legislation set aside.
The HFA is one of SA’s two leading medical scheme industry associations, and counts Discovery Health Medical Scheme among its members. Its case takes aim at the financial implications of the NHI Act, challenges section 33 — which prohibits medical schemes from offering cover for benefits provided by NHI when it is fully implemented — and presents an alternative to the contested scheme...
