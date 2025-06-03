Ramaphosa appeals to apex court to overturn NHI ruling
President has applied for direct access to the Constitutional Court to appeal a high court ruling that he give reasons for assenting of the NHI Act
03 June 2025 - 18:31
UPDATED 04 June 2025 - 12:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appealed to the Constitutional Court to overturn a high court judgment regarding his decision to assent to the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act.
In a legal challenge brought by the Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) and the SA Private Practitioners Forum (SAPPF), the Pretoria high court in May found that the president’s decision to assent to and sign the NHI Act was reviewable...
