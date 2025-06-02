State debt to medical device companies climbs to R1.4bn
Small suppliers look to private sector amid cash flow crunch as state still fails to pay bills on time
02 June 2025 - 16:03
The SA Medical Device Industry Association (Samed) has once again raised the alarm about the government’s failure to pay its members’ bills on time, warning that small firms are increasingly reluctant to supply the state.
At the end of May, 49 Samed members were owed more than R1.4bn by provincial health departments, the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) and the SA Military Health Service combined. More than R1.1bn of the debt was older than 30 days, in breach of the Public Finance Management Act...
