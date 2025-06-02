Deputy health minister takes aim at tobacco companies as more teens take up vaping
Government accuses tobacco industry of creating a new generation of nicotine addicts with e-cigarettes
02 June 2025 - 17:10
Deputy health minister Joe Phaahla and public health advocates have pushed back against tobacco industry claims that their electronic devices are designed to help people quit cigarettes, accusing companies of deliberately marketing their products to South Africans who have never smoked.
The tobacco industry is increasingly promoting the concept of “harm reduction”, positioning itself as seeking to help smokers quit and switch to less harmful products such as heated tobacco devices or e-cigarettes...
