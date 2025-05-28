Health department faces growing legal bills over NHI
Ministry dealing with five legal challenges to the NHI Act and two more to the National Health Act
28 May 2025 - 17:04
The health department has spent R9.7m defending legal challenges to National Health Insurance (NHI) Act and the National Health Act since October 2023, health minister Aaron Motsoaledi told MPs on Wednesday.
Responding to a question in the National Assembly from DA MP Michéle Clarke, the minister said the department’s legal team included five senior counsel and seven junior counsel. They were working on five legal challenges to the NHI Act, which was signed into law by president Cyril Ramaphosa in May 2024, and two legal challenges to the National Health Act, he said...
