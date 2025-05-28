AgriSA calls for existing tobacco controls to be enforced before more are introduced
Parliament’s portfolio committee on health is considering a bill proposing tough new rules for tobacco products
28 May 2025 - 17:12
SA’s biggest federation of agricultural organisations, AgriSA, has urged parliament to ensure the illicit trade in cigarettes is stamped out before further controls are imposed on the tobacco sector.
Parliament’s portfolio committee on health is considering the Tobacco and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill, which proposes tough new rules for tobacco products and new generation products such as vapes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.