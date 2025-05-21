Treasury mulls bids for extra health funds to counter US cuts
Section 16 of the Public Finance Management Act is one of the options, says National Treasury chief director for health and social development
21 May 2025 - 14:49
The Treasury is considering requests for additional funding from the health department and SA Medical Research Council (MRC) to offset US President Donald Trump’s cuts, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said on Wednesday.
This includes a R1.3bn budget request from the health department, which Business Day understands includes a plan for each province...
