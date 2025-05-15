Motsoaledi lashes media, says SA’s HIV/Aids programmes are not collapsing
Minister likens ‘dangerously inaccurate reporting’ to AfriForum’s drive over what it calls discrimination against Afrikaners
15 May 2025 - 19:00
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Thursday accused the media of dangerously inaccurate reporting on the effects of US President Donald Trump’s cuts to financial support for SA’s HIV/Aids programmes, likening it to AfriForum’s campaign to highlight what it says is discrimination against Afrikaners.
“I want to state clearly that propagating wrong information about the status of the HIV/Aids campaign in SA in the manner that is being done is no different from the approach adopted by AfriForum and its ilk, which led Trump to trash the whole country,” he told journalists on Thursday morning...
