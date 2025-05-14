BHF prepares two more legal challenges against NHI Act
Organisation to argue government ignored valid concerns raised and that the public hearings were ‘meaningless and flawed’
14 May 2025 - 19:38
One of SA’s key medical scheme industry associations is preparing to launch two further legal attacks on the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act.
The Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) has already taken aim at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to assent to the legislation, which he signed into law a year ago...
