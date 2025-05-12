Pandemic treaty shows multilateralism is alive and well, says former health chief
Negotiations succeeded because parties compromised for the sake of humanity, says Precious Matsoso
12 May 2025 - 17:11
The pandemic treaty reached by World Health Organisation’s (WHO’s) member states in April shows nations can still stand together despite rising geopolitical tensions, co-chair of the talks Precious Matsoso said on Monday.
The legally binding accord, which took more than three years to negotiate, aims to create a unified response to the next pandemic and is due to be presented to the World Health Assembly for adoption next week...
