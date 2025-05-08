Activists fight Gauteng health’s appeal against order to provide cancer treatment
Section 27 says Gauteng chose a drawn out tender process instead of using legal provisions allowing it to urgently use private-sector services
08 May 2025 - 13:09
Health activists say they will oppose the Gauteng health department’s appeal against a High Court judgment that found its failure to provide radiation treatment to thousands of cancer patients was unconstitutional and unlawful. The judgment, handed down in March, also compelled the department to take all necessary steps to provide the patients with the services they required.
The case was brought by the Cancer Alliance, represented by public law advocacy group Section 27, and centres on the department’s failure to spent money set aside in its budget to tackle the province’s radiation oncology backlog...
