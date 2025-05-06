MRC raises bid for emergency funding as donors step up
Medical Research Council secures R400m in commitments from donor organisations
06 May 2025 - 05:00
The SA Medical Research Council (MRC) has secured R400m in commitments from donor organisations willing to step into the breach after the Trump administration slashed support for scientific research in SA, provided the government matches their contributions rand for rand.
The MRC has consequently increased its bid for emergency funding from the National Treasury from R150m to R400m, according to MRC president Ntobeko Ntusi. The bid has been made in terms of section 16 of the Public Finance Management Act...
