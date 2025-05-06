Court orders Ramaphosa to give reasons for signing contentious NHI
06 May 2025 - 19:20
The high court in Pretoria has confirmed it has jurisdiction to hear the legal challenges brought by medical schemes and doctors against the National Health Insurance Act, and ordered President Cyril Ramaphosa to furnish the record of his decision to assent to the contentious legislation.
The ruling marks a small victory for the Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) and the SA Private Practitioners Forum (SAPPF), after the president’s legal team tried to convince the high court that they had taken their fight to the wrong place and should have filed their respective applications in the Constitutional Court...
