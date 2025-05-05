HEALTHCARE
SA rolls out diplomatic privileges for vital Global Fund
As aid from the US dries up, SA turns to one of the world’s largest HIV/Aids, TB and malaria funders
05 May 2025 - 05:00
SA is rolling out the red carpet for one of the world’s largest HIV/Aids, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria funders, the Global Fund, as it looks to raise more than $18bn (R330bn) to combat the scourges.
That includes granting diplomatic privileges to the entity’s delegation when it visits SA later this year...
