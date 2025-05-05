Nzimande moves to tackle research funding crisis
Science, technology and innovation working group will analyse impact of abrupt withdrawal of US funding
05 May 2025 - 13:33
Science, technology and innovation minister Blade Nzimande has established a working group to tackle the funding crisis facing SA’s research sector, he announced at the weekend.
SA universities and research organisations are reeling after a series of moves by US President Donald Trump’s administration have terminated grants, closing projects and forcing retrenchments...
