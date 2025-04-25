SA’s hard-won HIV/Aids gains in the balance after US aid cuts
Health department turns to science to build its business case for increasing domestic disease funding
25 April 2025 - 05:00
SA could face up to 65,000 additional Aids deaths and almost 300,000 extra HIV infections by 2028 if the US completely withdraws funding and the government does not step in, a modelling study has found.
Commissioned by the health department, the study is expected to help it build its business case for increasing domestic HIV/Aids funding, an effort that has taken on new urgency after the Treasury said scrapping its plans to raise VAT would leave a R75bn hole in the budget over the next three years...
