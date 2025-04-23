Aspen’s shares plunge by a third on news of contractual dispute
The company says it relates to a manufacturing and technology contractual agreement for mRNA products
23 April 2025 - 11:15
Shares in Africa’s biggest pharmaceutical manufacturer, Aspen Pharmacare, plunged by a third in early trade on Wednesday morning after it announced that a contractual dispute could slash core earnings for its 2025 financial year by as much as R2bn.
Aspen did not disclose the company, saying only that it related to a manufacturing and technology contractual agreement for mRNA products. These products require sterile manufacturing facilities, which it operates in SA and France...
