NHI adverts vital to counter ‘irrational and negative’ propaganda, says health minister
The department is scrambling to find funds to fill the gap left by Donald Trump’s cutting back on foreign aid
17 April 2025 - 15:50
There is so much “irrational and negative” propaganda against National Health Insurance (NHI) that the health department is pressing ahead with its planned advertising campaign, despite the current HIV/Aids funding crisis, health minister Aaron Motsoaledi has told parliament.
The health department is scrambling to find the money to fill the gap left by US President Donald Trump’s moves to cut back on foreign aid, which have cut a swathe through SA’s HIV/Aids programmes...
