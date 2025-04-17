NEWS ANALYSIS: Trump’s cuts to SA science jeopardise projects, lives and livelihoods
Hundreds of projects at universities and research institutions placed in jeopardy from US grant cuts
17 April 2025 - 05:00
Prof Kogie Naidoo was leading a team of researchers trying to figure out whether people infected with tuberculosis (TB) but not yet showing symptoms might be unwitting “superspreaders” when she received notice from the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) withdrawing the project’s grant.
Now instead of wrestling with scientific problems she is trying to work out how many staff to retrench...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.