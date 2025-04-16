Trump triggers possible loss of R1bn in university research grants
The budget tabled in mid-March contained no provisions for the potential gap in university research funding left by Trump’s moves
16 April 2025 - 12:03
UPDATED 16 April 2025 - 15:33
SA universities face a potential funding gap of up to R1bn as a result of US President Donald Trump’s recent moves to cut research grants, according to the sector’s key association, Universities SA (Usaf).
Not only is SA in Trump’s crosshairs over its foreign policy on the Israel-Palestine conflict and alleged persecution of Afrikaners but it is also feeling the effects of his administration’s cuts to science: hundreds of of grants awarded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to scientists in the US and further afield have been terminated and the future of thousands more hangs in the balance...
