Experts lobby G20 to support African drug manufacturing
SA pharmaceuticals body urges international procurement agencies ‘to start buying for Africa, from Africa’
14 April 2025 - 19:46
Establishing a pooled procurement mechanism for African pharmaceutical manufacturers is essential if the continent is to reduce its reliance on imports, delegates at an official Group of 20 (G20) side event agreed on Monday.
The recent freeze in US aid, with a sharp reduction in European overseas assistance, has once again highlighted Africa’s lack of production capacity for vital medical supplies, an issue that shot to the fore during the Covid-19 pandemic when African nations were last in line for vaccines when they were in short supply...
