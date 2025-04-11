National Health Council agrees to hire 1,650 doctors and nurses
But funding for the hiring plan is uncertain as parliament has yet to pass the Appropriation Bill
11 April 2025 - 05:00
The National Health Council (NHC) has agreed to spend R1.78bn to hire 1,650 doctors and other healthcare professionals, health minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced on Thursday.
The NHC is the highest decision-making body in health and includes the minister and provincial MECs for health, as well as representatives from local government and the military...
