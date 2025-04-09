USAID cuts force HIV and TB services into business rescue
Non-profit organisation MatCH told almost 900 employees it wouldn’t be able to pay their salaries after receiving a stop-work notice from USAID
09 April 2025 - 12:51
A USAID-funded nonprofit organisation providing community HIV and TB services to thousands of people around SA has voluntarily placed itself in business rescue.
This comes after almost 900 employees obtained a court order compelling the organisation to pay their salaries despite their USAID funding being stopped...
