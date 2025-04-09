NHI will place high burden on taxpayers, say doctors
Without the support of doctors the NHI cannot be implemented, says SA Medical Association CEO
Financing the ANC’s controversial plan for universal health coverage will require raising an additional R240bn-R270bn and place an improbably high burden on SA’s small tax base, according to research commissioned by the country’s biggest doctor organisation in its legal challenge to the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act.
Raising this amount of tax revenue would require increasing VAT from 15% to 23%, instituting a 40% surcharge on personal income tax, introducing a payroll tax of 13.4% or increasing corporate income tax from 27% to 45%, the SA Medical Association (Sama) said in a report filed with its high court application this week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.