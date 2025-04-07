No immediate risk to SA medicine supplies from Trump’s tariffs, says industry body
‘If SA had imposed retaliatory tariffs, prices would have gone up,’ says Pharmaceutical Task Group chair Stavros Nicolaou
07 April 2025 - 15:34
SA’s biggest trade association for pharmaceutical manufacturers says it sees no immediate risk to the sector from the sweeping tariffs announced last week by US president Donald Trump.
Not only has Trump — at least for now — excluded pharmaceutical products from tariffs on imported goods but the US is not a significant export market for SA drug manufacturers. Nor is there an immediate risk to SA patients of supply chain disruption or price increases, said Pharmaceutical Task Group chair Stavros Nicolaou...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.