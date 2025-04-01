Sama argues NHI is ‘dangerously flawed’ in constitutional challenge
The SA Medical Association says NHI has troubling fine print that violates ‘constitutional rights of patients and doctors’
01 April 2025 - 13:07
The SA Medical Association described the National Health Insurance Act as “dangerously flawed”, as it launches a constitutional challenge against President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to sign it into law.
Sama joins a list of organisations that have initiated legal challenges against the act at the high court in Pretoria. NHI aims to achieve universal health coverage for all South Africans...
