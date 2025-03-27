Scientist urge governments to pay more attention to food safety
Food safety is all too often neglected, say scientists ahead of 4th Nutrition for Growth summit in Paris
27 March 2025 - 05:00
Pesticides in snacks. Sugar in baby food. Poisonous dyes in spices.
These are just some of the contaminants and additives that have scientists at the French Agricultural Research Centre for International Development (Cirad) worried...
