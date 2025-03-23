SA fears realised as US cuts HIV/Aids research funding
Letters of termination or about holding of grants were received this weekend by at least two programmes
23 March 2025 - 18:26
Fears by SA HIV/Aids researchers that their grant funding by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) would be terminated or put on hold were realised at the weekend.
While it was difficult to determine the extent of the terminations or halts — some of the grants come directly from the NIH and others as sub-awards from US universities — at least two programmes received letters informing them that they would no longer receive grants or that their grants were now uncertain...
