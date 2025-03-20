Trump government’s actions ‘an assault on science’, says top HIV researcher
To not invest in science is to not invest in the growth of our GDP, MRC chief scientific officer Glenda Grey says
20 March 2025 - 11:42
SA researchers are scrambling to find alternative sources of funding as fears mount that grants from the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) are about to be axed.
The NIH is the biggest funder of medical research in SA, providing grants to projects at the SA Medical Research Council (MRC) and many of SA’s top universities. Much of the work focuses on HIV and tuberculosis but the NIH also funds research on noncommunicable diseases...
