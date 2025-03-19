Parliament begins oral hearings on tobacco bill
More than 60 stakeholders who made written submissions have asked to present their input directly to parliament’s health committee
19 March 2025 - 16:05
Parliament’s health committee began hearing oral submissions on the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill on Wednesday, beginning with input from an advocacy group campaigning against tobacco, alcohol and gambling addiction.
“The industry has only one objective — to make profits to pay dividends to their shareholders. It doesn’t matter how many people they kill on the way,” said Tobacco, Alcohol and Gambling Advisory Advocacy and Action Group (TAG) CEO Peter Ucko...
