Motsoaledi confident SA will reach HIV treatment goal despite US aid cuts
Health minister says SA will meet goal of providing treatment to an extra 1.1-million HIV patients
18 March 2025 - 19:41
US President Donald Trump’s aid cuts will not derail SA’s goal of providing treatment to an additional 1.1-million HIV patients by December, health minister Aaron Motsoaledi assured parliament on Tuesday.
The target is the estimated number needed to close SA’s “treatment gap” and attain all of the UN’s 95-95-95 targets. These goals aim to ensure 95% of people living with HIV know their status, that 95% of people who have been diagnosed are on treatment, and that 95% of those on treatment are virally suppressed. SA now stands at 96-79-94...
