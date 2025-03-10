Health ombud finds Helen Joseph Hospital ‘not fit for purpose’
Tom London’s complaints expose stinking, fly-ridden wards and poor management
10 March 2025 - 19:25
Johannesburg’s Helen Joseph Hospital is so under-resourced and poorly managed it is not fit for purpose, concludes an investigation report released by the health ombud on Monday.
DA politician Jack Bloom and health activists have long complained about the state of the public hospital, but it was not until former radio talk show host Thomas Holmes, also known as Tom London, took to social media to complain about his treatment at the facility in September that health minister Aaron Motsoaledi asked the health ombud to launch an investigation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.