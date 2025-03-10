First draft rules for NHI Act condemned by critics
Stakeholders say their concerns have not been addressed
10 March 2025 - 05:00
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s publication of the first draft regulations for the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act has drawn swift condemnation from stakeholders dismayed that their concerns have not been addressed.
The legislation aims to set in motion the ANC’s plan for universal health coverage, in which a government-controlled NHI Fund will be the sole purchaser of healthcare services for eligible patients. The act faces four independent legal challenges, while Business Unity SA (Busa) has sought changes to the legislation in a proposal submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa last year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.