Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi flights first draft regulations for NHI
As was widely anticipated, all key appointments are to be overseen by the minister
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi has published the first set of draft regulations for the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act, the ANC’s contested law for universal health coverage.
The NHI Act was signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa in May 2024 but it has yet to be brought into effect. Nevertheless, Motsoaledi has flighted draft regulations to section 55 of the act, setting out a plan for the governance structure and processes of the NHI Fund. Under NHI the government-controlled fund will the sole purchaser of healthcare services, which are to be provided free at the point of delivery to eligible patients...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.