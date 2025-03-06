Public health advocates petition finance minister to raise sugar tax
Godongwana’s draft budget scrapped a planned increase to the health promotion levy on April 1
06 March 2025 - 05:00
A dozen healthcare organisations and more than 100 healthcare workers have signed a petition calling on finance minister Enoch Godongwana to increase the tax on sugary drinks and expand the levy to fruit juices, saying this would bring in revenue of at least R8.6bn a year.
Signatories include the SA Medical Research Council/Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science (Priceless SA), the Rural Health Advocacy Project, the Progressive Health Forum and many of SA’s leading public health researchers...
