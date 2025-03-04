Competition authorities launch probe into insulin pen makers
Activists laid complaint after Novo Nordisk stopped providing insulin pens to the health department
04 March 2025 - 05:00
SA’s competition authority has launched a probe into insulin pen manufacturers Novo Nordisk and Sanofi Aventis for possible anticompetitive practices.
The Competition Commission’s probe was triggered by a complaint laid by health activists after Novo Nordisk stopped providing human insulin pens to the health department in 2024 and offered only vials, which must be administered with a syringe. Pens are more accurate and easier to administer than injections...
