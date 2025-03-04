Board of Healthcare Funders requests Ramaphosa’s records in NHI court battle
BHF questions the legality and rationality of the president’s decision
The disclosure of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s records to trace his steps in approving the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act could clarify whether he followed all legal requirements before signing the contentious bill into law, the Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) said on Tuesday.
The NHI Act has been a focal point in the government of national unity tenure. The DA has been pushing against the implementation of the act while the ANC’s tripartite alliance partners, SACP and Cosatu, have formed a guard to ensure the act is implemented. NHI aims to achieve universal health coverage for all South Africans...
