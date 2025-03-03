University of California loses patent fight with SA oncology firm
The high court has rejected the bid for a patent by the university and a drug manufacturer
03 March 2025 - 07:35
The University of California’s (UC) governing board has suffered a legal setback in SA after a high court revoked its patent over a lucrative life-extending prostate cancer drug.
The drug is marketed and sold in SA as Xtandi by Japanese pharmaceutical major Astellas Pharma...
