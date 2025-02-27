Trump unleashes ‘tiger from cage’ on SA’s HIV battle
The move to rescind USAID grants deals a blow to organisations and scientists
27 February 2025 - 16:26
UPDATED 27 February 2025 - 20:51
US President Donald Trump dealt SA’s HIV/Aids organisations and scientists a catastrophic blow on Thursday, rescinding US Agency for International Development (USAID) grants with immediate effect.
Health activists sounded the alarm, warning that SA risks losing its hard-won gains against the HIV epidemic if the government fails to step into the breach...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.