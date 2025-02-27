Private hospitals take legal action against NHI Act
Hospital Association of SA takes on health minister’s assertion that NHI does not need to be costed upfront
SA’s leading private hospital association has asked the high court in Pretoria to declare the ANC’s controversial National Health Insurance Act unconstitutional, and unlawful and set it aside.
In its application the Hospital Association of SA (Hasa) hones in on the financial implications of National Health Insurance (NHI) and challenges health minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s assertion — made in response to a separate legal challenge brought by trade union Solidarity — that the scheme did not need to be costed before implementation. It cited the minister of health, the minister of finance and the president as respondents...
