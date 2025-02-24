Aaron Motsoaledi defends government’s approach to market inquiry
The government took its first steps towards implementing the HMI’s recommendations last week — more than five years after its final report was published
24 February 2025 - 16:11
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi has defended the government’s approach to implementing the Health Market Inquiry’s (HMI’s) recommendations, saying it was constrained by the Covid-19 pandemic and budget restrictions.
The government took its first steps towards implementing the HMI’s recommendations last week — more than five years after its final report was published. These measures were intended to relieve pressure on consumers “as an interim stop-gap measure” ahead of the implementation of National Health Insurance (NHI), Motsoaledi said...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.