Health minister pans low-cost benefit options for medical schemes
Aaron Motsoaledi says it is unclear how their implementation would align with National Health Insurance
19 February 2025 - 05:00
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi has called for public comment on the medical scheme regulator’s report on low-cost benefit options (LCBOs) and expressed reservations about the value of these products.
LCBOs are cheap, pared-down medical scheme options that do not offer the full suite of benefits required by the Medical Schemes Act. The Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) began developing a regulatory framework for these products in 2015, but only submitted its final report to then-health minister Joe Phaahla in November 2023...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.