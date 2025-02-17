Provinces to redeploy staff to counter US squeeze on HIV/Aids programmes
Clinics to dispense six months’ treatment where possible
17 February 2025 - 18:04
The national health department has instructed its provincial counterparts to urgently redeploy staff and dispense up to six months’ medication to HIV patients as it scrambles to fill the gap left by organisations previously funded by the US government.
Many of SA’s HIV/Aids services have been thrown into disarray by US President Donald Trump’s shock freeze on aid and subsequent moves to cut staff at the key agencies that support the US President’s Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar), SA’s biggest HIV/Aids donor...
