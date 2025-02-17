Hand, foot and mouth disease cases more than tripled in days
The eThekwini municipality says situation is under control and encourages those affected to seek medical attention
17 February 2025 - 11:42
Durban school principals spent Valentine’s Day not on flowers and hearts but in a virtual training session with circuit managers on hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD).
The number of confirmed cases of the highly contagious viral infection has more than tripled...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.