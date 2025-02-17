Government moves to reduce healthcare costs in seismic shift
Medical aids will be allowed to work together to determine tariffs for healthcare providers
17 February 2025 - 05:00
The government has opened the door for an era of collective determination of tariffs in the healthcare sector — a seismic policy shift that could rein in runaway medical costs.
The measure, which is to be managed by the department of health, could give healthcare funders such as medical aids more bargaining power in relation to providers such as hospitals and drug companies, as the government’s plans to implement the contentious National Health Insurance Act loom...
